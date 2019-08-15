The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors readdressed vacating the excess right-of-way in Logan Township Sections 8 and 9, an area where county road R50 curves before moving into Minnesota.
Previously, the Supervisors had decided, at the recommendation by county engineer Scott Meinders, to vacate the right-of-way to address the issue of beaver dams that have been popping up in the area repeatedly, plugging the culvert of the road and blocking the water from draining from the fields.
However, during the meeting, area resident Al Divan said he was working with Meinders and another resident to take care of the ongoing issue, but was blindsided after Meinders had vacated the county property instead of “finding a solution.”
“I feel as though [Meinders] pulled a fast one on how to get rid of the problem and throw the problem over the fence to somebody else, is what it amounts to,” he said.
The County took over the property in question in 1970 and it has since suffered 50 years of neglect, becoming overgrown with willows and trees, according to Divan.
“The beaver dams were just part of the problem,” he said.
Meinders was not present at the meeting, but did provide a letter explaining his side of the issue.
Supervisor Bill Jensvold said if a new landowner buys the property, then he gets landed with the mess and will have to pay taxes on top of fixing the problem; however, the neglect of the property is not necessarily the Secondary Roads Department’s fault either because they are focused on other roads problems and it is easy to forget about the one up there.
Supervisor Mike Stensrud expressed he was unhappy, though, at the neglect on Meinder’s part to bring this information to light to the Supervisors.
“It was a key piece of information that should have been brought up when he brought this situation to us,” Stensrud said. "In essence, we don’t have an easement; we own [the property].”
Though Meinders talked about the beaver dams, he said it had been removed.
“He did not elaborate on all the details of what the situation was in that area,” Jensvold said.
Stensrud said he was getting tired of the “obfuscation” that the Secondary Roads Department has done.
“This isn’t the first time that it has happened, and to me it’s getting quite old,” he said.
Supervisor Chairman Terry Durby said the next thing to do would be to have the county attorney look at the document stating the County owns the property and see what they should do moving forward.
The Supervisors will now look into selling the property to a landowner as is, rather than simply vacating it and let it continue to grow wild.
“It’s disappointing to say the least,” Jensvold said. “I don’t like making decisions without all of the information.”
