Many aspects of our lives are shaped not only by what we accomplish today, but what was done by those who came before us. Life today is better many times because the dreams and efforts of someone wanting to pass on a better life to future generations. It may be in a family, business, school, college or community.
The Winnebago Historical Society, along with the Brick Street Theatre, will present their “When Tombstones Talk” cemetery walk at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The presentation will allow area residents to step back into Forest City history, hearing from eight early citizens the events that shaped our area.
The Thursday presentation will take place indoors at First Baptist Church. This event is for everyone, especially those who might find walking at the cemetery and outdoor elements restrictive. A special picture presentation of Main Street Forest City from the 1860s to 1900s will be shown. Many downtown pictures have never been seen by the public.
On Friday, classes from the Forest City Middle School will be guests of the Society at Oakland Cemetery.
The main event will be Saturday at Oakland Cemetery, Highway 69 north.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door and are on sale at MBT, TSB, Farmers Coop and Hy-Vee. Tickets will be limited to 200, because of cemetery parking. In case of rain, the event will be held indoors at First Baptist Church.
Refreshments and meeting with the portrayers for more questions will be held after both events.
Special citizens portrayed will include an immigrant farmer turned millionaire and lead banker and his wife, owners of the 1900 Waldorf hotel; a Civil War soldier, founder of Forest City and pastor, who started the Swedish Baptist Church and Cemetery; and a panhandler turn mega-successful, eventually building a railroad and a place called Sunnyside Farm.
“When Tombstones Talk” is an event for the family not to miss.
