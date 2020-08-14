WCTA members to vote on new directors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association’s Nominating Committee nominated a slate of candidates to fill the expiring terms of WCTA Directors Curt Helland and Shanan Redinger.

The Nominating Committee named the following members to be on the 2020 ballot: Colin Wittmer of Alden, Minnesota, and Jerold Magnuson of Hanlontown, Iowa.

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of quality, reliable telecommunication services and products to communities in north central Iowa and south central Minnesota.

WCTA members will receive ballots and notices prior to the Sept. 24 annual meeting. A member’s only option to vote for directors is by mail.

Due to COVID-19, the annual meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, via web conference/conference bridge ONLY.

