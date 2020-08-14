You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WCTA members to vote on new directors
0 comments

WCTA members to vote on new directors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WCTA logo

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association’s Nominating Committee  nominated a slate of candidates to fill the expiring terms of WCTA Directors Curt Helland and Shanan Redinger.

The Nominating Committee named the following members to be on the 2020 ballot: Colin Wittmer of Alden, Minnesota, and Jerold Magnuson of Hanlontown, Iowa.

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of quality, reliable telecommunication services and products to communities in north central Iowa and south central Minnesota.

WCTA members will receive ballots and notices prior to the Sept. 24 annual meeting. A member’s only option to vote for directors is by mail.

Due to COVID-19, the annual meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, via web conference/conference bridge ONLY.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Troe joins Lichtsinn RV
News

Troe joins Lichtsinn RV

Barry Troe has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City as an RV parts/sales consultant. Troe is a graduate of Lake Mills High School and j…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News