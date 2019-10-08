{{featured_button_text}}

A large crowd was on hand on Thursday, Sept. 26 for the annual meeting Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association, at Lake Mills High School.

During the meeting, two directors were elected to the WTCA board.

Mark R. Johnson, of Leland, and Dale Meinders, of Buffalo Center, were re-elected to the WCTA Board. Other WCTA Board members are Larry Foley, Stephen Thorland, Jerry Ouverson, Mike Stensrud and Curt Helland.

The Directors held an organizational meeting at which time officers of the Board were elected. Officers are Mark R. Johnson, President; Steve Thorland, Vice President; Mike Stensrud, Secretary/Treasurer.

Following the meeting, the audience was entertained by musicians, the Memory Brothers.

WCTA grand prize attendance winners were Margaret Okland, of Lake Mills, Forrest Urbatsch, of Grafton and Duane Leerar, of Garner. They were awarded 49-inch 4K televisions. Larry Hill, of Thompson, was the winner of the 49-inch 4K television mail ballot prize.

