After hearing from the U.S. Census Bureau last week, the Winnebago County Supervisors discussed drafting a letter to show support for the Bureau and possibly creating a Complete Count Committee.
Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss said she just wanted to know what the supervisors wanted to have included in the letter to the Bureau.
The supervisors discussed which cities they wanted to include in their committee.
“Part of it that makes sure everybody’s involved, that there’s a missing area that one small town didn’t go great,” Supervisor Chairman Terry Durby said. “[We need] to encourage, help them however we can.”
Supervisor Mike Stensrud wasn’t sure of the effectiveness and usefulness of writing and sending this letter to the Bureau, asking about the process of discrepancy in the figures.
“Really, is this just an exercise in futility like a lot of other bureaucratic stuff?” he asked.
Weiss said the Complete Count Committee is meant to make certain the Bureau has people hired as well as to know the County is “on board” with them.
“It’s my job after all the numbers are in to make sure that they’re right…to make sure that all the numbers are in the right spot and that we can, you know, know where we need to move people around to, that kind of thing,” she said.
Durby said the county also has to have a plan to market themselves, such as Forest City, marketing out to all the Waldorf University students, making sure they count themselves as living in Forest City and not their hometowns.
“Every city is going to say, you know, they want you to count yourself,” he said. “If it’s Winnebago County, count yourself. If it’s Forest City, count yourself. Down in Ames, they need all the students to count themselves as Ames instead of their hometown.”
The next thing for the Supervisors to do is appoint who they want to be the contact person for the committee. Durby said the county wasn't hiring anyone. They are just encouraging people to go online.
“I want to make sure our towns and our county are considered,” Durby said.
Durby said he thinks it would be a good idea to have the county community meet with the cities and have a joint effort for the census, especially since Forest City accounts for about 40 percent of the county’s population.
According to Durby, the last few years the population of Forest City has “gone down less than the rest of the population, so redistricting seems to move into Forest City.”
Further discussion of the letter and committee was tabled until the next meeting so the supervisors can gather more information and collect bullet points they want to include in the letter. They will also be appointing the complete count committee liaison during that meeting.
