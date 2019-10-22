{{featured_button_text}}

Water Rocks! a hands on learning about our water resources made a stop at Forest City Elementary.

It is an opportunity for third through eighth graders to learn the science of water quality through energetic musical celebrations.

Winnebago County Extension sponsored this interactive assembly to the local schools in the county.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments