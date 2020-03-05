Water main break in Forest City makes schools dismiss early

The city of Forest City shut down its water to a part of the town on Thursday to make repairs on a water main break.

Areas affected were the high school and middle school, Hillcrest Circle, the 500 block of North 13th Street, all of Gilbert Street and the 800 and 900 blocks of West M Street.

The Forest City Community School District dismissed school today, with the elementary letting out at 11:50 a.m. and the middle and high schools letting out at noon, with no afternoon preschool.

Water will remain shut off in these areas until the repairs are completed, which the city expected to be by early evening Thursday.

The water main has been fixed, the workers are just cleaning up the area, and water is back in all the affected areas, according to city administrator Barb Smith.

"This happens commonly in freeze-thaw cycles," Smith said. "It's not at all unusual."

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

