North Iowa families were once again be able to celebrate fall and support a worthy cause at the 15th annual Walking Eagle Pumpkin Patch at Walking Eagle Ranch in Forest City.

The event featured hundreds of pumpkins of all sizes and colors, concessions, bake sale free family activities and more.

Proceeds will go to the “Walking Eagles” Relay for Life team to fight back against cancer.

Since it began in 2005, the event has raised over $45,000 for the Relay for Life cancer fundraiser event.

The event is a project of the employees of FCIS Insurance (Farm & City Insurance).

