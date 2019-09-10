North Iowa families will once again be able to celebrate fall and support a worthy cause at the 15th annual Walking Eagle Pumpkin Patch, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Walking Eagle Ranch in Forest City.
The event will feature hundreds of pumpkins of all sizes and colors, concessions, bake sale free family activities and more.
The Walking Eagle Pumpkin Patch is located one-and-a-half miles East of Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City.
Proceeds will go to the “Walking Eagles” Relay for Life team to fight back against cancer.
"The Walking Eagle Pumpkin Patch is such a fun day for Forest City and North Iowa," Courtney Wooge, President of FCIS Insurance. "This event really hits close to home for me with how cancer has affected my family and our FCIS Insurance employees.
"We encourage everyone to come out and support this worthy cause."
Since it began in 2005, the event has raised over $45,000 for the Relay for Life cancer fundraiser event.
The event is a project of the employees of FCIS Insurance (Farm & City Insurance), a Forest City based personal and vehicle insurance company that specializes in insurance coverage for the recreational vehicle industry.
