Waldorf University spring semester Dean's List

Waldorf University recently released its Dean’s List for the spring 2019/20 semester.
To achieve the Dean’s List, students must be full-time, attain a grade point average of 3.50 or better and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits.
The following students were honored:
Britt: Molli Joens & Elizabeth Zamago Ibarra
Buffalo Center: Benjamin Hassebroek & Rebekah Jensvold
Forest City: Elizabeth Nelson, Madelynn Krutsinger, Nicole Callow, Taylor Karr, Lydia Knudtson, Gabrielle Almeida, & Joao Oliveira Guimaraes Cabral
Garner: Kalie Eastman, Austin Case, Theodore Schoneman & Kyle Bell
Lake Mills: Nathaniel Jordon, Brittany-Ann Kirschbaum, Anna Ramaker & Faith Sorenson
Northwood: Mary Rohne
Thompson: Aaron Mathahs, Dakota Brass & Alyssa Swearingen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!