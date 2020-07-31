You have permission to edit this article.
Waldorf University spring semester Dean's List
Waldorf University spring semester Dean's List

Waldorf University recently released its Dean’s List for the spring 2019/20 semester.

To achieve the Dean’s List, students must be full-time, attain a grade point average of 3.50 or better and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits.

The following students were honored:

Britt: Molli Joens & Elizabeth Zamago Ibarra

Buffalo Center: Benjamin Hassebroek & Rebekah Jensvold

Forest City: Elizabeth Nelson, Madelynn Krutsinger, Nicole Callow, Taylor Karr, Lydia Knudtson, Gabrielle Almeida, & Joao Oliveira Guimaraes Cabral

Garner: Kalie Eastman, Austin Case, Theodore Schoneman & Kyle Bell

Lake Mills: Nathaniel Jordon, Brittany-Ann Kirschbaum, Anna Ramaker & Faith Sorenson

Northwood: Mary Rohne

Thompson: Aaron Mathahs, Dakota Brass & Alyssa Swearingen​

