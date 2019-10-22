{{featured_button_text}}

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections for Winnebago County, is issuing a reminder the voter pre-registration deadline for the Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 General Election is Friday, Oct. 25, 2018 at 5 p.m. Voters may register in the Auditor’s office during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Additional hours open:

* Friday, Oct. 25, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Deadline to register and be listed in the Election Day registers. Also the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.

* Friday, Nov. 1, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Voter Registration, in-person voting and returning absentee ballots.

* Monday, Nov. 4, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Voter Registration, in-person voting and returning absentee ballots. Also the last day to request and vote an absentee ballot in the office.

* Tuesday, Nov. 5, open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Polls open, return absentee ballot to Auditor’s office.

Questions regarding absentee voting and pre-registration deadlines may be directed to the Auditor's office at 641-585-3412.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments