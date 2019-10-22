Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections for Winnebago County, is issuing a reminder the voter pre-registration deadline for the Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 General Election is Friday, Oct. 25, 2018 at 5 p.m. Voters may register in the Auditor’s office during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Additional hours open:
* Friday, Oct. 25, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Deadline to register and be listed in the Election Day registers. Also the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.
* Friday, Nov. 1, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Voter Registration, in-person voting and returning absentee ballots.
* Monday, Nov. 4, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Voter Registration, in-person voting and returning absentee ballots. Also the last day to request and vote an absentee ballot in the office.
* Tuesday, Nov. 5, open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Polls open, return absentee ballot to Auditor’s office.
Questions regarding absentee voting and pre-registration deadlines may be directed to the Auditor's office at 641-585-3412.
