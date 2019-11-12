{{featured_button_text}}

Residents of Forest City came together to pay tribute to the American men and women who have honorably served in the Armed Forces of the United States and to those who died in service.

On Monday, Nov. 11, a Veteran's Day Program was held at the Boman Fine Arts Center which included music by the Forest City High School Concert Band.

This year's special speaker was Military Liaison Officer/Pilot Timothy G. Tarris.

