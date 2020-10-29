US Senate: Another close election race for Joni Ernst

Because of that, hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised by Ernst and Greenfield, and hundreds of millions more have poured into the race from political parties and advocacy groups.

Iowa’s has become the second-most expensive U.S. Senate race in the nation, according to the nonprofit and nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. Nearly $147 million has been spent in Iowa, according to the Center, second only to North Carolina’s $192 million and more than double the next-highest, Arizona at $74 million.

Ernst is among the many Republican Senate candidates across the country who have been outraised by their Democratic opponent. Ernst has raised $23.7 million this campaign, while Greenfield --- who also had to win a competitive Democratic primary --- has raised $47.5 million and set records along the way.

Ernst’s allies have decried the national spending on the race, but outside spending has actually favored Ernst, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Groups supporting Ernst have spent nearly $81 million, while groups supporting Greenfield have spent nearly $65 million, according to the Center.