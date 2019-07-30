FOREST CITY -- Out of 10 entrants, Siberian huskies Buck and Sasha, owned by Dusty Gerharclt, were named No. 1 in the Pet Parade at Forest City's Puckerbrush Days July 18.
Other contestants in the parade were:
* Luna, a female golden retriever owned by Ellie, Emily and Jake Thompson.
* Nora, a female, 12-week-old golden retriever owned by Chad and Quincey Benson.
* Rosie, a female Wheaten terrier, owned by Natalie Hammer.
* Axel, a male vizla owned by Lori Ewing.
* Chloe, a female Saint Bernard owned by Annie Brown.
* Twilight, a female Boston terrier-Yorkie mix owned by Lauren Peterson.
* Luna, a female cairn terrier owned by Olivia Eastvold.
* Danny, a male cairn terrier owned by Natalie Hammer.
* Douglas, a male bulldog and Airedale mix owned by Piper Gangsei.
