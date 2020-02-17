Two Forest City schools show improvement in statewide assessment rankings

Two of the three schools in the Forest City school district came out ahead of last year in statewide performance rankings, released this month.
The Iowa School Performance profile rankings show how public schools performed within required measures such as mathematics, language, reading, and graduation and college test prep success rates.
“We are satisfied with the rankings,” said Superintendent Darwin Lehmann in a press release. “We know that with the data shown that we have room and opportunity for improvement.”
Highlights include:
Forest City Elementary School ranked Commendable, up from last year's rank of acceptable.
Forest City Middle School ranked High Achieving, up from Commendable, and rated the highest middle school in the state.
Forest City High School ranked Acceptable, down from last year's rank of Commendable.
Forest City School District has participated in this assessment for the past two years. The rankings are credited to a learning curve, the continued efforts with curriculum that the district has in place and the teachers and instruction strategies that meet the needs of all kids, according to Lehmann.
“Our teachers are doing a great job with instructional strategies to reach the kids,” said Lehmann. “We are continuing to learn from these assessments and will continue to do what we can to improve.”
Lehmann said in the press release that the scores reflect results of the new Iowa statewide assessment of student progress, which was administered for the first time in the spring of 2019. Students were tested for proficiency in math and language arts in grade 3 through 11 and in science in grades 5, 8, and 11. Scores and ratings for the Iowa School Performance Profiles are based on student growth and graduation rate, and additional data that are required by law but do not count toward school accountability scores.
Rating and ranking categories that can be received are: Exceptional, High Performing, Commendable, Acceptable, Needs Improvement and Priority.
“Overall, we are satisfied with the good results,” said Lehmann. “I applaud our students and staff for their achievements."
The gathered data provides the district’s administration with an overall view of school performance and detailed information that is helpful in understanding how each school is serving their students. It also provides opportunity for all stake holders to ask questions and better contribute to conversations about school improvements, according to the press release.
Forest City School District students will take the assessment for the second time this spring. Having the prior ranking for comparison will be helpful, because the ISPP is one of several ways the district measures student achievement, according to Lehmann.
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.