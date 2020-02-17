Two Forest City schools show improvement in statewide assessment rankings

Lehmann said in the press release that the scores reflect results of the new Iowa statewide assessment of student progress, which was administered for the first time in the spring of 2019. Students were tested for proficiency in math and language arts in grade 3 through 11 and in science in grades 5, 8, and 11. Scores and ratings for the Iowa School Performance Profiles are based on student growth and graduation rate, and additional data that are required by law but do not count toward school accountability scores.

Rating and ranking categories that can be received are: Exceptional, High Performing, Commendable, Acceptable, Needs Improvement and Priority.

“Overall, we are satisfied with the good results,” said Lehmann. “I applaud our students and staff for their achievements."

The gathered data provides the district’s administration with an overall view of school performance and detailed information that is helpful in understanding how each school is serving their students. It also provides opportunity for all stake holders to ask questions and better contribute to conversations about school improvements, according to the press release.

Forest City School District students will take the assessment for the second time this spring. Having the prior ranking for comparison will be helpful, because the ISPP is one of several ways the district measures student achievement, according to Lehmann.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

