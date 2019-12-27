Two Forest City High School students selected for All-State Music Festival
0 comments
alert

Two Forest City High School students selected for All-State Music Festival

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Laura Harms and Dan Hovinga of Forest City High School have been selected as members of the 2019 All-State Music Festival.

Laura is the daughter of Mason and Kelli Harms and is a flute student of Cory Schmitt. Dan is the son of Jeff and Colleen Hovinga and is a vocal student of Annika Andrews.

Forest City High School All-State Music Festival selectees

Laura Harms and Dan Hovinga, shown here with their teachers, of Forest City High School have been selected as members of the 2019 All-State Music Festival.

District auditions for the 279-piece All-State Band, 227-piece All-State Orchestra and 601-member All-State Chorus were held on Oct. 26. Approximately 17% of the students who audition are selected for membership in the All-State ensembles. Participants rehearsed in Ames on Nov. 22-23, and the Festival Concert was presented to the public in Hilton Coliseum at Iowa State University.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News