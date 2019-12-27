Two Forest City High School students selected for All-State Music Festival

Laura Harms and Dan Hovinga of Forest City High School have been selected as members of the 2019 All-State Music Festival.
Laura is the daughter of Mason and Kelli Harms and is a flute student of Cory Schmitt. Dan is the son of Jeff and Colleen Hovinga and is a vocal student of Annika Andrews.
District auditions for the 279-piece All-State Band, 227-piece All-State Orchestra and 601-member All-State Chorus were held on Oct. 26. Approximately 17% of the students who audition are selected for membership in the All-State ensembles. Participants rehearsed in Ames on Nov. 22-23, and the Festival Concert was presented to the public in Hilton Coliseum at Iowa State University.