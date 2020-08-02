Troe joins Lichtsinn RV

Barry Troe has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City as an RV parts/sales consultant. Troe is a graduate of Lake Mills High School and joined the Iowa Army National Guard during his junior year of high school. Troe served 28 years in the National Guard.

Troe was previously employed at Winnebago Industries as the shipout production supervisor. In his role, he was responsible for the final testing of all systems which included LP, electrical and plumbing systems. He also inspected the quality and finishes of the motorhomes.