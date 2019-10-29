{{featured_button_text}}
Knights of Columbus distribute funds

Cori Frein, Community Relations Manager, of Mosaic received check from Grand Knight Tom Kuhn from Knight's of Columbus Council #7896, which has members in Buffalo Center, Lake Mills, and Forest City.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Campaign raises funds for those who are mentally handicapped.

One hundred percent of the money received is given back.

Mosaic of Forest City, One Vision (formerly named Opportunity Village of Clear Lake ) and Special Olympics of North Iowa each received a check for $600

