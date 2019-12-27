Three Winnebago County 4-Hers receive awards

Three 4-Hers in Winnebago County -- Emily Bray, Andrew Olson, and Joseph Charlson -- will receive a gift certificate to the 4-H mall and other 4-H gifts.

The three were honored for their accomplishments in 4-H over the last year.

Winnebago County Extension and Outreach encourages all 4-H members to get involved and participate in its awards program.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

If you are interested in joining 4-H or want more information, give the Winnebago County Extension and Outreach office a call at 641-584-2261.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0