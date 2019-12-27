Three Winnebago County 4-Hers receive awards
Three 4-Hers in Winnebago County -- Emily Bray, Andrew Olson, and Joseph Charlson -- will receive a gift certificate to the 4-H mall and other 4-H gifts.

The three were honored for their accomplishments in 4-H over the last year.

Winnebago County Extension and Outreach encourages all 4-H members to get involved and participate in its awards program.

If you are interested in joining 4-H or want more information, give the Winnebago County Extension and Outreach office a call at 641-584-2261.

Emily Bray

 Katie Fell, county youth coordinator, and Emily Bray.
Joseph Charlson

Katie Fell, county youth coordinator, and Joseph Charlson.
Andrew Olson

Katie Fell, county youth coordinator, and Andrew Olson.
