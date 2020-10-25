Thorpe Park closed to deer, turkey hunting

The Winnebago County Conservation Board wants to remind people that Thorpe Park is closed to all deer and turkey hunting. But the Thorpe Recreation Area to the east and the Russ Wildlife Area to the west are open to all forms of hunting, including for deer and turkey. Thorpe Park is also open to all other forms of hunting (besides deer and turkey), although no waterfowl hunting is allowed on Lake Catherine.
For a complete listing of county-managed hunting areas in Winnebago County, people can go to www.winnebagoccb.com and look under the “Come Explore” tab for “Parks and Wildlife Areas.”
