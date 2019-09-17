The Methodist Churches in Osage and St. Ansgar are now sharing a new pastor, Rev. Sue Thomas.
Thomas, 55, was appointed to lead both churches, earlier this summer, following the reassignment of Rev. Julie Schubert, Osage First United Methodist, and retirement of Rev. Rhoda Preston, St. Ansgar United Methodist.
Thomas said she felt the call into the ministry during her junior year of college, while at the University of Northern Iowa. Thomas grew up in the United Methodist church, in LuVerne, where she was very active.
Thomas earned a degree in public administration with an emphasis in Community and State Planning.
“I was planning on working in the public sector,” she said, “such as a city administrator or a position at the state level. I did an internship at the Iowa House of Representatives. I was also was planning on running for political office.”
After graduation, she took a year to work and go through the process of discerning her call into the ministry.
During that time, she worked as a CNA at the Kanawha Nursing home. “I enjoyed my work there and it became a great learning experience for pastoral care for me as a pastor,” Thomas said.
Thomas has served as a pastor in the Iowa Annual Conference for 30 years, serving several churches around the state. She came to St. Ansgar and Osage from Vinton, where she was the pastor for the past three years. In addition, she has served in southern Iowa at the Mt. Ayr Parish for 8 years. “Mt Ayr was a 3-point Church (3 churches),” she said. “I have served 2-point charges and 1-point charges over the years. The greatest challenge is not spreading myself to thin and taking time for my own self.
“I have found each church has their own personality and needs and being able to help the churches find their own unique vision and ministry in the community.
Over the years, Thomas, who is also a certified spiritual director, has also lead a spiritual retreat for church members in the Grand Canyon. “We hike the South Rim down to the bottom and back out.”
Thomas said she enjoys the outdoors and has hiked the Grand Canyon 3 times. “I hiked the North Rim to the bottom and back once and the South Rim 2 times to the bottom and back,” she said.
“I enjoy being involved in the communities. It will be a challenge to be involved in 2 different communities and school districts.
