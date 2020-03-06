'This is really the start:' Lake Mills comedian records live album

“Nothing really came of it,” he said. “It was just the feeling of when I have more time, I’ll get back to this, and that didn’t come until years later.”

In 2007, Peace moved to Mason City to manage a shoe store in Southbridge Mall and he met his wife, Monica, a Lake Mills native.

The couple moved to Arizona in 2010 after he received a promotion, and they lived there for six years.

Arizona is where Peace started pursuing comedy as a career.

“I really wanted to try it and it was the best opportunity, so it was either do it or stop talking about it and stop thinking about it,” he said. “The more I did it, the better I got at it and the more it just made sense that this is what I should be doing.”

It took him about five years to hone his craft and personalize his content, he said, crediting his first-born son for changing his way of thinking.

Peace, a stay-at-home father, said much of his early content was generic but it has transformed into a representation of his life and experiences as a husband, a father and a black man.