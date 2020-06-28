Theft leads to community movement in Forest City

McQueen, 31, came from California to Forest City about six years ago to go to school and said he can now call Forest City a second home as he now works for MercyOne.

Because Forest City has Waldorf University, McQueen said there is actually good diversity here, with people coming in from all over the country.

“Within the city you have a bunch of kids who come out of state who go there, who play football, basketball, join a wrestling team, all these sports, so there are a lot of black people within the community during more than half the year,” he said.

McQueen has been to the protest in Mason City in addition to the ones in Forest City and is trying to get a peaceful protest going in Clear Lake.

“The city that put on the protest, I’m going to support it,” he said. “I’m going to support it no matter what. If it’s near me, I’m going to support it.”

He said he hopes people will start educating themselves on the subject, talk to someone who has been racially profiled and do some research on it to get some knowledge of how this all got started and why it’s happening.

“When people don’t do their research, there’s no knowledge behind it so they chant out all, All Lives Matter, but Black Lives Matter is not ‘We’re more important’ or ‘Our lives matter more,’” McQueen said. “It’s ‘We just matter.’ We just want to matter. Just like everybody else matters. I think they’re not looking at the big picture, they’re just looking at the small picture.”

