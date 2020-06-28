Theft leads to community movement in Forest City

In the past few weeks, people from Forest City and its surrounding towns have gathered at the courthouse gazebo on the corner of Clark and J streets with their signs saying, “Black Lives Matter.”
The protests started June 6 at 3 p.m. and have been held at the same time and place every Saturday since then.
Organizer Megan Haugen, 22, said she started setting up the protests after a woman in Forest City had her own Black Lives Matter signs that were on her front yard stolen.
“That kind of hit me that racism and those types of behaviors were alive and well, so I decided to do something about it,” she said. “And I see the peaceful marches in other towns, and I’m like, all right we’ll try that.”
Because Forest City is a relatively small town, Haugen said many people think it’s too small for anything to happen here so it’s kind of ignored.
“It’s just not talked about, and nothing’s going to change if we don’t talk about it,” Haugen said.
Haugen is a Forest City native and works as an insurance agent for an independent contractor through Aflac in town and said she wants to be a voice to help amplify the Black Lives Matter voices.
The first protest was organized in a day when Haugen posted on Facebook that she’ll be organizing it on June 6, and about 60 people showed up that first day for the protest.
“Here in Forest City I expected exactly what I got: a bunch of people coming out, signs, peaceful,” she said. “I didn’t expect as many.”
Mayor Barney Ruiter, Waldorf University President Bob Alsop and Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery all came to the protest in support of what the protestors were doing.
Haugen said she just hopes these protests will make people stop and realize the racism is happening in Forest City and other small towns and it’s not isolated to the big cities.
While she would like to see a national ban on chokeholds, Haugen said Forest City has “a good bunch of cops.”
When the protest is over for the day, Haugen said she expects her fellow protestors to pick up after themselves and keep the protest peaceful, even if someone is being rude.
Ray McQueen was one of the protestors on June 13 and said Black Lives Matter is about people protesting peacefully for change and he hopes people in Forest City will become more aware of what is going on all over the country.
“People are being racially profiled, and it happens a lot, and I think that’s the message we’re trying to get out,” he said.
In his experience in interacting with a couple officers in town, McQueen said they do an “exceptional job” and while he is active in the community he “never felt like the cops were out to get me.”
McQueen, 31, came from California to Forest City about six years ago to go to school and said he can now call Forest City a second home as he now works for MercyOne.
Because Forest City has Waldorf University, McQueen said there is actually good diversity here, with people coming in from all over the country.
“Within the city you have a bunch of kids who come out of state who go there, who play football, basketball, join a wrestling team, all these sports, so there are a lot of black people within the community during more than half the year,” he said.
McQueen has been to the protest in Mason City in addition to the ones in Forest City and is trying to get a peaceful protest going in Clear Lake.
“The city that put on the protest, I’m going to support it,” he said. “I’m going to support it no matter what. If it’s near me, I’m going to support it.”
He said he hopes people will start educating themselves on the subject, talk to someone who has been racially profiled and do some research on it to get some knowledge of how this all got started and why it’s happening.
“When people don’t do their research, there’s no knowledge behind it so they chant out all, All Lives Matter, but Black Lives Matter is not ‘We’re more important’ or ‘Our lives matter more,’” McQueen said. “It’s ‘We just matter.’ We just want to matter. Just like everybody else matters. I think they’re not looking at the big picture, they’re just looking at the small picture.”
