'The lottery of a lifetime:' North Iowan undergoes $50K smile makeover

Baumann’s procedure, which was scheduled to take more than three hours Friday, involved the extraction of all her teeth and the placement of eight dental implants in her upper and lower jaw.

Since Baumann met with Kepros and her restorative dentist Dr. Nathan Hehr from the Nettleton Dental Group in November, she’s had several appointments to prepare for the hours-long procedure, but she said she was anxious, nervous and excited waiting to be called back for it.

John said he and Baumann couldn’t hardly sleep last night because of their excitement for the procedure.

“This is like winning the lottery,” he said with a huge grin.

“The lottery of a lifetime,” Baumann added.

Baumann works in the food service department at Forest City High School and as a housekeeper at the Forest City YMCA.

She has been living with only four teeth for at least a decade, and she said her confidence has continued to decline in that time.

Baumann decided to apply for the program in hopes of improving her future oral health and receiving “a nice smile for the kids,” her 30th wedding anniversary and her 35th class reunion in Des Moines this year.