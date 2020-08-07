Templeton hired by Winnebago Conservation

The Winnebago County Conservation Board recently hired Nicole Templeton for the newly-created position of Natural Resource Technician. Templeton had previously worked for the WCCB as a seasonal employee the past four summers and had continued working for the WCCB this summer until she was hired for the full-time position.

She has provided a brief introduction to herself: “Hi! My name is Nicole Templeton and I am the new Natural Resource Technician for the Winnebago County Conservation Board. I grew up in Thompson, IA, and have lived nearly my whole life here in Winnebago County. I graduated from Forest City High School in 2012 and went on to college at Iowa State University. I graduated from ISU in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Ecology. Ever since I was little, I have enjoyed doing things like horseback riding, hunting, fishing, and basically anything outdoors. I am very excited for this new opportunity and look forward to serving Winnebago County and getting to know more of its residents!”