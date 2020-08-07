Templeton hired by Winnebago Conservation

The Winnebago County Conservation Board recently hired Nicole Templeton for the newly-created position of Natural Resource Technician. Templeton had previously worked for the WCCB as a seasonal employee the past four summers and had continued working for the WCCB this summer until she was hired for the full-time position.
She has provided a brief introduction to herself: “Hi! My name is Nicole Templeton and I am the new Natural Resource Technician for the Winnebago County Conservation Board. I grew up in Thompson, IA, and have lived nearly my whole life here in Winnebago County. I graduated from Forest City High School in 2012 and went on to college at Iowa State University. I graduated from ISU in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Ecology. Ever since I was little, I have enjoyed doing things like horseback riding, hunting, fishing, and basically anything outdoors. I am very excited for this new opportunity and look forward to serving Winnebago County and getting to know more of its residents!”
Among other things, Templeton’s job duties will include maintaining county parks and wildlife areas, carrying out habitat management plans, helping to implement the WCCB’s Noxious Weed Policy and Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management Program, maintaining equipment, maintaining river accesses, and assisting with educational and outreach efforts. These duties will involve many diverse tasks such as conducting prescribed burns, roadside spraying, planting and maintaining food plots and other types of wildlife habitat, maintaining signage and fencing on WCCB areas, and interacting with the public.
Nicole joins three other Winnebago County Conservation Board employees: Director Robert Schwartz, Naturalist Lisa Ralls, and Natural Resource Manager Rick Lillie. She can be reached at ntempleton@winnebagoccb.com.
