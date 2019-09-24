{{featured_button_text}}
TechBrew in Forest City

TechBrew comes to Forest City from 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Paddler's Tap, 136 North Clark Street, Forest City.

TechBrew is a monthly event bringing together entrepreneurs, technologists, business people and investors from across North Iowa. Join like-minded North Iowans for an evening of creative thinking, conversation and connections.

TechBrew September is sponsored by Forest City Economic Development.

