TechBrew comes to Forest City from 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Paddler's Tap, 136 North Clark Street, Forest City.
TechBrew is a monthly event bringing together entrepreneurs, technologists, business people and investors from across North Iowa. Join like-minded North Iowans for an evening of creative thinking, conversation and connections.
TechBrew September is sponsored by Forest City Economic Development.
