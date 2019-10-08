{{featured_button_text}}
Winnebago County Task Force logo

Did you know 75% of Iowa high school students are exposed to and/or know how to find illegal substances and drugs in their communities?

The Winnebago County Task Force, along with TSB and Iowa State Extension Winnebago County are sponsoring a free Substance Abuse Prevention Forum at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Branding Iron, 135 Jackson Street, Thompson.

Speakers include Mike Haugen, who will share his first-hand experience with battling and overcoming addiction. He will be joined by Peter Komendowski, President for Partnership for a Healthy Iowa.

A meal will be served at 6 p.m. prior to the presentations which are to begin at 6:45 p.m.

To make a reservation, contact Ashley at 641-584-2261.

