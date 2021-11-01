STUDENT VOICES: Forest City High School media communications class publishes stories

Last school year, Forest City High School English-Language Arts Instructor and Student Council Advisor Anna Stene invited Summit-Tribune/Globe Gazette editor Jaci Smith to talk about the inner workings of the journalism field.

Stene said the students enjoyed learning from someone in the field and about the day-to-day workings of a newspaper.

This year, Stene started a new class called Media Communications, which runs through November. In the class, she had students write their own stories, which will run in the next few editions of the Summit-Tribune.

Here are two of the five offerings:

Osage FFA continues fruit sale fundraiser

By Neveaha Wicke

The Forest City FFA Chapter has been selling fruit annually for years, it’s that time of year again!

Haley Hinrichs, the FFA advisor promotes these fruit sales not only to raise money for the FFA chapter but to help develop leadership, social skills, and to give members endless opportunities to connect with the community and surrounding families.

With the chapter growing each year, having more members to fund raise, the goal is to do better than last year's annual fruit fundraiser, which raised $35,000. FFA intends to raise $40,000 this year.

The fundraiser helps the kids who are involved in FFA travel to Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention and attend soil judging as well as livestock judging with little to no cost to the student because the chapter is able to cover the expenses. This makes it possible for just about any student to participate in FFA activities and events.

During the school year, this money helps supply food for members during the meetings as well as covers expenses of any fun activities that are chosen.

On Oct. 4, pumpkins were bought for members to decorate after the monthly meeting was held.

On Oct. 7, members came together and made farmer appreciation boxes that were placed at local co-op and elevators. These boxes included goody bags with non-perishable food items so the farmers have something to snack on while they spend hours working hard in the fields.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, they also did an EMT, firefighter, sheriff appreciation breakfast which gave members an opportunity to volunteer and serve their community.

There is a wide variety of fruit which is one of the biggest sellers. Meat, cheese, sausage, popcorn, and cookie dough are also offered and are great to give as Christmas gifts or to have at gatherings. Given the right crowd, the pickled herring is a big hit.

The FFA chapter also supports the local Mennonite selling their candies, jams, jellies, honey and butters. The last day to order any of these delicious items is November 5th.

***

Everybody plays a role in bullying prevention

By Rylea Groves

The month of October is dedicated to National Bullying Prevention.

Everybody plays a role in it such as parents, students, teachers, and school administrators.

Bullying can have a big impact on everybody and can even affect your mental health, self esteem, and even failure in school.

The whole month of October is dedicated to Bullying Prevention. By dedicating the whole month to Bullying Prevention, it’s an opportunity to encourage the nation to take action and create safer and more supportive schools.

It is very important to spread awareness of bullying because it happens nationwide. Since 2006, bullying has had devastating effects on children and families, and unlike teasing and fighting, bullying occurs when a person or group of people are more powerful then another and take advantage of that power through bullying.

The best way to stop bullying is to support kindness, and accept everybody for who they are. Some children may not know the definition or differences in bullying, so if you’re a parent, it’s important to give your child information and answer their questions on the subject.

You can make a big impact on preventing bullying by making sure everyone is being treated with respect and equally the same as the people around them.

