STUDENT VOICES: Forest City High School media communications class publishes stories, part II

Last school year, Forest City High School English-Language Arts Instructor and Student Council Advisor Anna Stene invited Summit-Tribune/Globe Gazette editor Jaci Smith to talk about the inner workings of the journalism field.

Stene said the students enjoyed learning from someone in the field and about the day-to-day workings of a newspaper.

This year, Stene started a new class called Media Communications, which runs through November. In the class, she had students write their own stories, which will run in the next few editions of the Summit-Tribune.

The Summit-Tribune ran stories from Rylea Groves and Neveaha Wicke in the Nov. 2 edition.

Here is another of the five offerings:

Forest City from an outside perspective

By Matthew Liviero

Forest City is an interesting and calm place to be, but when I first moved here a few years ago, I wasn’t sure what to think.

It took a while until I learned what it is like to live in a small town. Previously, I lived in Eugene, Oregon, a big city full of people.

The small town in Iowa called Forest City is extremely different though. Coming here it felt the same, but after a couple months, the epiphany will hit soon enough.

The town itself is a very nice town to be in. Unlike the cities, I would feel safer walking around at night than in Eugene.

Two things that had me interested were Scooby Doos, because I love ice cream, and The Forest City Cinema. Both are a great addition to the outlook of the town. Those businesses in my opinion makes the town more welcoming to newer people who are moving in or driving through.

The only thing I dislike about this town is the five-way stop sign. The first time I came to Forest City, I thought everyone stopped. Turns out that was not the case. Even after my near death experience; only thing I can say about this town is good things.

The kindness in this town surprised me as well. I'm used to getting cussed out for just existing. Here, sometimes it’s the same, but it has this kind of sparkle to it. Saying that, when I started school here, everyone was nice and in search of a new friend.

The high school is a fantastic place to be studying at. I've moved around a lot all my life, so when I came here, I noticed how easy it was to be with the rest of the academic target for my grade. It was easy to get into, yet challenging at the same time.

Forest City is an amazing town with great things to offer anyone who enters it. This town is so great and I hope everyone else enjoys it as much as I.

