On Wednesday, Nov. 13, Henry Stone, an Air Force Veteran and RV Sales Consultant, announced he will seek election to the Iowa House as a Republican in District 7, which includes Winnebago and Emmet counties and portions of Kossuth County.
Stone was raised in a military family and spent his early childhood years in different states and countries as his step father served in the Army. He graduated from Baker High School and joined the Air Force to serve his country ten days later. Stone served for almost 22 years during which he was deployed to the Middle East four times and served four additional tours overseas. He retired as a Master Sergeant and was awarded two Meritorious Service Medals, three Commendation Medals and one Achievement Medal. Stone has his Associate’s Degree in Applied Science, an undergraduate degree in Business Management and a Master’s degree in Education and Administration. He is also a graduate of all three enlisted Air Force academies: Airmen Leadership School, Non-Commissioned Officer Academy and Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Academy.
“I’ve always served others and plan to continue that through hard work and listening to the needs of my District. Great strides have been made in our State and now is the time to make things even greater for Iowans,” said Stone. “Our future lies with our children and with our small businesses. Protecting both of these will be a priority and I will work tirelessly to overcome issues that present obstacles for both.”
You have free articles remaining.
Growing up in the military as well as serving in the military himself, Stone will bring a unique sense of duty along with a fresh voice to continue moving Iowa in the right direction. Additionally, as a lifelong learner who values education, Stone has worked as a football coach in both high school and collegiate school systems. He understands the importance of delivering a world-class education to those who need it most. “Our children must come first when it comes to education. Along with that, Iowa’s educators must be heard and supported so that they can continue to provide the best education possible. No child, teacher or school district should suffer due to lack of involvement or foresight by those who control the various tools needed to overcome any hurdle.”
Stone is a member of the Forest City YMCA and through the Forest City Education Foundation he and his wife, Pennie, have established a Memorial Scholarship in the name of their son, Daniel, for local graduating high school seniors who are pursuing a degree in music. He is a member of First Baptist Church and has served as an usher and currently serves on the security team. Stone is also a Republican delegate for Winnebago County.
Henry and Pennie live in Forest City where they are the proud parents of three sons, a daughter and three grandsons. They have also served as foster parents to children in need here in Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.