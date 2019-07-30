While a common trope among families with multiple children is each child wants to do their own activities from football and soccer to art and music, such is not the case with the Sharp family.
The six oldest kids, age 7 to 14, are among eight in the Sharp family are all members of the Forest City Summer Swim Team, with each one being as dedicated and competitive as the other.
Their mother, Stephanie, said the first ones to start swimming in the winter team were Parker, Dawson and Carmen, 14, 12 and 10 respectively, about five years ago.
Stephanie said she put them on the swim team so they could have more time in the water to learn how to swim better than they were with just their swim lessons.
“It was kind of to the point I noticed with Carmen and Muren when they were getting so far in swim lessons, I noticed it for a while, I was like, ‘Okay..’” she said. “For a while, especially with Carmen, I was wondering if she even knew how to swim, I thought she was swimming a separate lesson, I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’”
She had heard people talk about the swim team, so she tried Carmen on the team at a work camp, and when Carmen “did awesome” at the camp, Stephanie took off from there with her other kids, she said.
“It was like night and day swimming with her, and then kind of the same thing with Muren,” Stephanie said. “…I think being on the team with the other kids kind of made them want to swim themselves.”
Stephanie said the summer swim team was so different from the winter YMCA team because the winter team was all work and getting the strokes perfect, but the summer team gave them a little more leeway with their swimming.
After Parker, Dawson and Carmen joined and stayed on the team, Muren, 9, and the twins Adah and Eva Sharp, 7, wanted to swim too.
Carmen said she is still on the team because it’s fun for her and she can meet and spend time with her friends, and she’ll probably stay on the team through high school.
Parker said he wants to stay on the team for only a little bit longer, though he does track and cross country outside of swimming.
In the final conference swim meet, Parker swam the 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard freestyle events; Dawson swam the 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard medley, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle relay races; Carmen swam the 100-yard medley relay, 25-yard butterfly, 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 100-yard freestyle events; Muren swam the 100-yard medley relay, 25-yard backstroke, 25-yard breaststroke, 25-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle relay; Adah swam the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard medley relay, 25-yard backstroke, 25-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle relay; and Eva swam the 25-yard backstroke, 25-yard breaststroke, the 100-yard freestyle relay and the 100-yard freestyle relay for girls ages 9 to 10. In the conference, the swimmers were split into age groups (8 and under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18) and boys and girls.
Until this year, all of the Sharp kids were homeschooled by Stephanie. This year, though, Parker will go into the ninth grade at school, and Dawson will go into the seventh grade.
Life is crazy with eight kids, with the youngest being 2 years old, Stephanie said.
“We just kind of go everywhere in the van and sometimes the littles actually have to come, and then we have to keep them occupied while [the older kids] are doing their thing,” she said. “It’s busy, busy, busy.”
