Family, whether it be siblings or cousins, is a theme prominent in just about any county fair livestock show. The Sheep and Goat Show at this year’s Winnebago County Fair was no exception.
There were 8 exhibitors in the Sheep Show and 10 Goat exhibitors, most of whom were related to at least one other exhibitor, sometimes even three.
Abigail Larson and Hayden Larson, both members of the Grant Gleaners 4-H Club, are cousins, who showed goats at the fair. Abigail, a freshman, exhibited goats for the second time, and Hayden, a fifth grade, exhibited goats for the first time.
“At first, it was hard to figure out how to walk my goat, but now that is my favorite part about showing,” Hayden said. He added training his goat was also challenging, but with the help of his cousin, Abigail, he learned a lot.
Getting the halter on correctly and lifting the tail are important training steps Hayden said Abigail taught him, which helped him to become comfortable with his goat.
You have free articles remaining.
“Be patient, spend time with them and make them your friend” is the advice Abigail said she gave Hayden and would give to anyone planning to show goats.
Abigail said goats have their own personalities, for instance, some are more cooperative than others and some have more energy. “Taking them to a different environment helps them to trust the trainer a little more,” Abigail said.
Abigail said she chose her goat because “it looked the best and also cooperated most.”
Several exhibitors at the Winnebago County Fair said the help and support of family was very important to them.
Both Hayden and Abigail said they plan to continue showing goats. Although it is a lot of work, they said having each other to work with made training their goats a lot more fun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.