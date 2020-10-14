Scouting for Food to be held Oct. 22, 24

The Forest City Scouting for Food event has been set for 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 22 and 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 24 at the Old Goldy’s parking lot in Forest City as a drive-thru drop off location.

Forest City Troop 418 and Pack 98 will collect food and cash donations for the Forest City Food Bank. Mini donuts and cotton candy will also be available for sale.

Social distancing practices will be used at all times. Scouts will be masked and gloved.

For more information please call Cindy Brockhohn at 641-525-0956

