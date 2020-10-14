 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scouting for Food to be held Oct. 22, 24
0 comments

Scouting for Food to be held Oct. 22, 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City Scouting for Food event has been set for 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 22 and 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 24 at the Old Goldy’s parking lot in Forest City as a drive-thru drop off location.

Forest City Troop 418 and Pack 98 will collect food and cash donations for the Forest City Food Bank. Mini donuts and cotton candy will also be available for sale. 

Scouts to collect food, change on Oct. 22, 24

The Forest City Scouting for Food event has been set for 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 22 and 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 24 at the Old Goldy’s parking lot in Forest City as a drive-thru drop off location.

Social distancing practices will be used at all times. Scouts will be masked and gloved.

For more information please call Cindy Brockhohn at 641-525-0956

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News