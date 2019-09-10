Thanks to the generosity of area residents and Iowa State Bank, kids at Lu Verne Elementary will start the school year with the right supplies for a successful school year.
Offices in Corwith and Wesley collected supplies and cash donations from the community to distribute to Lu Verne Elementary.
Bank employees presented Jon Hueser, Superintendent of the Lu Verne Schools, with a collection of supplies as well as a cash donation of $250 from Iowa State Bank.
The Corwith and Wesley offices continue to serve as a collection point for Boxtops in Education.
