Sandy and Ingvald Sunde find Forest City chamber's Medallion

The Medallion Hunt, the Forest City Chamber of Commerce-sponsored contest, was won by Ingvald and Sandy Sunde, of Forest City. The Medallion was found on Dec. 11 in a stump behind the library and turned in on Dec. 12.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Chamber of Commerce's Kathy Rollefson said that Sandy Sunde told her Ingvald had said he was glad they found it so he wouldn't have to search in the cold any more.

“This was the ninth year we’ve done this,” said Rollefson. “We have gotten many positive comments. People have great fun participating in the medallion hunt.”

The Sundes won $300 in Forest City Bucks to use in various local businesses throughout Forest City.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.