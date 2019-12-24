You are the owner of this article.
Sandy and Ingvald Sunde find Forest City chamber's Medallion
Sandy and Ingvald Sunde find Forest City chamber's Medallion

Medallion Hunt winners

Sandy and Ingvald Sunde of Forest City win  the medallion hunt, a chamber of commerce sponsored contest. They found it on Wed. Dec 11, and turned it in on Thurs. Dec.12. They commented to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathy Rollefson, that they were happy to not have to continue searching in the cold. 

 Jesusa Christians

The Medallion Hunt, the Forest City Chamber of Commerce-sponsored contest, was won by Ingvald and Sandy Sunde, of Forest City. The Medallion was found on Dec. 11 in a stump behind the library and turned in on Dec. 12.

Chamber of Commerce's Kathy Rollefson said that Sandy Sunde told her Ingvald had said he was glad they found it so he wouldn't have to search in the cold any more.

“This was the ninth year we’ve done this,” said Rollefson. “We have gotten many positive comments. People have great fun participating in the medallion hunt.”

The Sundes won $300 in Forest City Bucks to use in various local  businesses throughout Forest City.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

