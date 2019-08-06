The Boman Fine Arts Center will host the final summer series event, Sail On: The Beach Boy Tribute at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Sail On plays all of the Beach Boys’ classic hits, plus some treasures from the band’s extended catalog, recreating the soundtrack to an Endless Summer completely live and in rich detail.
In addition, a free vintage car show, featuring cars from the Beach Boys era, will take place in the parking lot before the concert.
The car how is being held in collaboration with the Winnebago County Historical Society.
Reserved seating tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at bomanfineartscenter.org or by calling the The Boman Fine Arts Center at 641-585-2020. Tickets will be available at the door as long as there is still availability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.