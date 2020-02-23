Ryan Reebenacker wins Iowa College Media Association award

Reebenacker earned 15 awards overall, including first place in News Programming, second in Sports Program and third in Sports Broadcast for his radio work. He also earned second place for Opinion writing, third place in Sports Story writing and an honorable mention in Headline Writing. He earned both a third-place finish and honorable mention in Online Design and first and third for Online Video. In the television division, he earned first, second and third in News Programming and second in Newscast. He also earned a third place finish in Sportscasting.