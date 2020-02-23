Ryan Reebenacker wins Iowa College Media Association award

Ryan Reebenacker of Titonka was one of 27 Wartburg College students or recent graduates to win an award at the annual Iowa College Media Association awards Friday, Feb. 6, in Des Moines.
You have free articles remaining.
Reebenacker earned 15 awards overall, including first place in News Programming, second in Sports Program and third in Sports Broadcast for his radio work. He also earned second place for Opinion writing, third place in Sports Story writing and an honorable mention in Headline Writing. He earned both a third-place finish and honorable mention in Online Design and first and third for Online Video. In the television division, he earned first, second and third in News Programming and second in Newscast. He also earned a third place finish in Sportscasting.
ICMA is made up of 12 Iowa colleges. The annual conference is held in conjunction with the Iowa Newspaper Association's conference.