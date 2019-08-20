RSVP, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program for people 55 and older, is looking for volunteers to meet community needs, especially in area schools.
Most volunteers serve just one hour per week and scheduling is flexible.
The opportunities with RSVP of North Central Iowa in Winnebago County include the following:
Reading Buddy volunteers help students who need extra one-one-one attention to improve their reading skills at elementary schools in Buffalo Center, Forest City, Kanawha and Lake Mills.
Reading Coach volunteers help middle school students in Britt, Buffalo Center, Forest City and Garner improve their reading fluency and comprehension.
Pen Pal volunteers exchange letters monthly with fourth and fifth grade students to help develop writing skills and foster intergenerational relationships. Join the pen pal program and write to a fourth grader at Britt Elementary, Forest City Elementary and Garner Elementary School in the 2019-2020 school year. Pen Pals can live anywhere in the RSVP service area to write to a student.
Breakfast Buddy volunteers provide a positive and nurturing environment at the school-sponsored breakfast at Forest City Elementary School so students are ready to learn when they enter the classroom.
Lake Mills Crossing Guards help provide safe passage for students arriving and leaving school in the busy intersections that surround Lake Mills Elementary School.
For more information about RSVP of North Central Iowa and to enroll, visit www.niacc.edu/rsvp/, call (888) 466-4222 ext. 4256, (641) 422-4256 or email rsvp@niacc.edu.
