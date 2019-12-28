Resolution passed in honor of Forest City Counciilor Brad Buffington

Councilman Brad Buffington has served on the Forest City Council since March 2015. His term of service ended with the year.

At its Dec. 16 meeting, the city council recognized his service with a resolution that said Buffington’s courtesy, friendship, enthusiasm, organizational skills and spirit of cooperation, have been a great asset to the Citizens of Forest City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Also stated in the resolution:

"Be it resolved that the City Council of Forest City gives a heartfelt thanks, to Brad Buffington for his dedicated service in the City of Forest City for his service in: the Fine Arts Commission, the finance/personnel committee, safety committee, water/ wastewater committee, and electric committee."

“Brad has spent many hours dealing with the details and long-term planning required for this position," said Mayor Barney Ruiter. "We wish Brad the very best in future endeavors.”

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.