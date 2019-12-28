You are the owner of this article.
Resolution passed in honor of Forest City Counciilor Brad Buffington
Resolution passed in honor of Forest City Counciilor Brad Buffington

Councilman Brad Buffington has served on the Forest City Council since March 2015. His term of service ended with the year.

At its Dec. 16 meeting, the city council recognized his service with a resolution that said Buffington’s courtesy, friendship, enthusiasm, organizational skills and spirit of cooperation, have been a great asset to the Citizens of Forest City.

Brad Buffington

Also stated in the resolution:

"Be it resolved that the City Council of Forest City gives a heartfelt thanks, to Brad Buffington for his dedicated service in the City of Forest City for his service in: the Fine Arts Commission, the finance/personnel committee, safety committee, water/ wastewater committee, and electric committee."

 “Brad has spent many hours dealing with the details and long-term planning required for this position," said Mayor Barney Ruiter.  "We wish Brad the very best in future endeavors.”

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

