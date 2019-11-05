For the first time, individual tickets are being reserved by seat in the Boman Fine Arts Center for BrickStreet Theatre’s upcoming holiday show, “Elf: The Musical.”
Tickets are available online through brickstreetheatre.org, or patrons may purchase tickets in person at BrickStreet’s downtown location at 122 N. Clark Street each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
“Elf” will run for six performances: Dec. 13-15 and Dec. 20-22. Curtain time for the Friday and Saturday shows is 7 p.m. with the Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for students (children under 18).
Santa Claus will attend the opening weekend reception after the “Elf” matinee on Sunday, Dec. 15. Tickets for children attending that show are half-price or $5.50 per seat, if purchased by Tuesday, Dec. 10.
