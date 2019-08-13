The Iowa Veterinary Medical Association (IVMA) announced Dr. Britney Rauk, originally of Forest City, was recently awarded one of nine 2019 IVMA Foundation Sustaining Involvement with the IVMA Scholarships for $1,000.
Rauk earned her undergraduate degree in Biology from South Dakota State University. She recently graduated from Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Rauk will begin her veterinary career practicing mixed animal medicine at Marcus-Remsen Veterinary Clinic. She is the daughter of Cheri Rauk and Kelly and Robin Rauk.
The recipient of this scholarship must demonstrate community involvement, be active in organized veterinary medicine leadership, show intentions of practicing in Iowa and be an Iowa resident.
