Public trap shooting available at Florence

The Florence Recreation Area Trap Shooting Range will be open to the public Tuesday, Oct. 6, and for the next three Wednesdays after that in October, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

The cost is $3 for a round of 25 targets.

All shooters need to bring their own gun, and eye and ear protection. Voice-activated releases are available to use. All shooting will be supervised by a certified range safety officer.

For more information contact Winnebago County Conservation at 641-565-3390 or email rschwartz@winnebagoccb.com.

