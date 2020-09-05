Public trap shooting available at Florence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Florence Recreation Area Trap Shooting Range will be open to the public for the next four Wednesdays in September, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

The cost is $3 for a round of 25 targets.

All shooters need to bring their own gun, and eye and ear protection. Voice-activated releases are available to use. All shooting will be supervised by a certified range safety officer.

For more information contact Winnebago County Conservation at 641-565-3390 or email rschwartz@winnebagoccb.com.

