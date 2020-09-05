 Skip to main content
Public trap shooting available at Florence
Public trap shooting available at Florence

The Florence Recreation Area Trap Shooting Range will be open to the public for the next four Wednesdays in September, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

The cost is $3 for a round of 25 targets.

All shooters need to bring their own gun, and eye and ear protection. Voice-activated releases are available to use. All shooting will be supervised by a certified range safety officer.

For more information contact Winnebago County Conservation at 641-565-3390 or email rschwartz@winnebagoccb.com.

