Property tax rate down, service fees up next year in Forest City in proposed budget

Forest City residents could see a savings of $80 on the city portion of their tax bill this year, but might also see an increase in some fees.

The Forest City City Council held a budget workshop on Feb. 11 in council chambers. Budget reports were given by different department head officials, and time was allotted for questions from the Council.

City Administrator Barbara Smith explained at the budget workshop:

“The tax levy will decrease to $17.25999 per $1,000 of assessed valuation compared to $17.63589 last year,” said Smith. “This should be a savings of approximately $80 for a home valued at $150,000.”

Recycling rates will need to increase $1 per month and electric rates will increase 3%, Smith said.

“This means that a residential service will increase from 10.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 10.7 cents per kilowatt hour, or approximately $2 per month,” said Smith. “The electric service charge will increase to $7.10 per month for a residential service from $6.89. Water, sewer, and garbage rates will remain the same as last year.”

Overall, utilities for an average household will increase approximately $38.50 per year or $3.21 per month.

No action was taken on the budget information presented at the meeting.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

