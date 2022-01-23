Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County: for the week of Jan 17

Cole Alan Beck, 7/21/1994, Buffalo Center, pled guilty to “No Valid Driver License,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 26, 2021. Beck was ordered to pay a $200.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

Timothy Duane Delong, 4/23/1979, Buffalo Center, pled guilty to Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 19, 2021. For Count 2, Delong was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. For Count 3, Delong was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Delong was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. The jail sentences were ordered to run concurrently. Delong’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Eric Jon Scheff, 2/7/1979, Mason City, was sentenced on the charge of “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 10, 2021. Scheff was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended and Scheff was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Scheff was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Scheff was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations.

Fajr Lay-Lynn Shaw, 9/8/1990, Forest City, pled guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on August 26, 2021. Shaw was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. Shaw’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Darrin Dean Thorson, 6/8/1967, Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 5, 2021. Thorson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Thorson was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Thorson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

