Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County: for the week of Jan 17

Cole Alan Beck, 7/21/1994, Buffalo Center, pled guilty to “No Valid Driver License,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 26, 2021. Beck was ordered to pay a $200.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.
Timothy Duane Delong, 4/23/1979, Buffalo Center, pled guilty to Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 19, 2021. For Count 2, Delong was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. For Count 3, Delong was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Delong was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. The jail sentences were ordered to run concurrently. Delong’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
People are also reading…
Eric Jon Scheff, 2/7/1979, Mason City, was sentenced on the charge of “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 10, 2021. Scheff was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended and Scheff was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Scheff was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Scheff was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations.
Fajr Lay-Lynn Shaw, 9/8/1990, Forest City, pled guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on August 26, 2021. Shaw was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. Shaw’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
Darrin Dean Thorson, 6/8/1967, Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 5, 2021. Thorson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Thorson was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Thorson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com