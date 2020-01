To help people learn about the caucus process, the Winnebago County Democratic Party will be holding a caucus primer from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Feb. 1, at the Thompson Library.

Winnebago County Democratic Chair Lisa Ralls will discuss what a caucus is and exactly how the caucus process works. She will discuss how presidential preference groups work and how delegates are chosen. She will also answer any questions people may have about the caucuses.