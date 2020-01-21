Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang campaigns in Forest City

She said that the de -freedom dividend, which is what Yang is planning to work towards implementing as a reality is the critical first step in the right direction.’’ .

“It will mean that millions of Americans can lift their heads up and look forward, plan, save for a raining day, and hope for a brighter future,” said Evelyn. “That is why I so embrace this campaign and my husband’s work putting humanity first.”

The concept, as she explained it was to aim for a trickle up economy.

“The more you hear from Andrew, the more you want to hear from him,” said Evelyn. “He makes too much sense and then you realize that is what we have been missing in politics.”

She then introduced her husband, as the next president of the United States, Andrew Yang. At his introduction the crowd clapped and hooted their approval.

He pointed out that he was not a career politician, but an entrepreneur and problem solver. Thus his reasoning for running for president, wanting to solve the country’s current economic struggle by looking at numbers.

