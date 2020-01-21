Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang campaigns in Forest City

Andrew Yang, a 2020 presidential candidate for the Democratic Party made a campaign stop in Forest City, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Ovdin Hagen Music Center at Waldorf University.
Winnebago County Democratic Chair Lisa Ralls spoke; “We are really lucky to have a presidential candidate here in Winnebago County,” said Ralls, “We don’t get many of them, most go through to Algona and Mason City. This is Andrew Yang’s second visit to Winnebago. We are especially honored to have him and his wife here today.”
Evelyn Yang, a special needs advocate and wife of Andrew's, addressed the crowd about why her husband made a great candidate for president, because as she put it, having been married to him for 15 years qualified her as his best character witness.
“Andrew is a wonderful father, husband and friend,” said his wife Evelyn. “A man of the highest integrity, doesn’t lie and never known to do a single scrupulous thing.”
She pointed out that he is fun and flexible and has sensible judgement when it comes to things that matter, as well as having a generous heart and soul and in action.
“Andrew is the only one talking about tackling the greatest issues that we face today in a meaningful way,” said Evelyn. “Of course a thousand dollars a month does not solve all of our problems. We as a country have a lot to changes work on.”
She said that the de -freedom dividend, which is what Yang is planning to work towards implementing as a reality is the critical first step in the right direction.’’ .
“It will mean that millions of Americans can lift their heads up and look forward, plan, save for a raining day, and hope for a brighter future,” said Evelyn. “That is why I so embrace this campaign and my husband’s work putting humanity first.”
The concept, as she explained it was to aim for a trickle up economy.
“The more you hear from Andrew, the more you want to hear from him,” said Evelyn. “He makes too much sense and then you realize that is what we have been missing in politics.”
She then introduced her husband, as the next president of the United States, Andrew Yang. At his introduction the crowd clapped and hooted their approval.
He pointed out that he was not a career politician, but an entrepreneur and problem solver. Thus his reasoning for running for president, wanting to solve the country’s current economic struggle by looking at numbers.
“What I want for Iowa is to make a way forward for our people and our families,” said Yang. “So everyone here in the state feels like our future is secure. To make a path forward even as the economy changes around us. Iowans you have seen what happened on your farms and factories. Now it’s on your main streets, soon it will be on your highways. We have to turn it around and make the economy work for us rather than having everyone here in Iowa working for the economy.”
Yang spoke about the automation of four million manufacturing jobs over the last number of years. “Those jobs were based out of Mich., Ohio, Penn., Wis., Missouri, with 40,000 right here in Iowa,” said Yang. “I’ve been to towns in Iowa that lost those manufacturing jobs and found that after the plant closed the shopping district closed. People left, schools shrank, and the towns never recovered.”
Yang also spoke of the current standing of the economy and its cause, which was due to prospering online businesses such as Amazon, which was racking up 20 million a year and paying zero taxes.
Yang spoke of technology and how it will affect life as it is known now, when it improve over the years and becomes faster, seamless, and more efficient. He pointed out that when that happens it will affect jobs, such as, the 2.5 million people employed at call centers.
“My friends in California are working on trucks that can drive themselves,” said Yang. “They say they are 90 percent on the way there. A robot truck just transported 20 tons of butter from Penn. to Calif. with no human interaction.”
Yang assured his listeners that automated trucks were coming and then asked;
“What is that going to mean for the 3 .5 million truckers or the 7 million Americans that work at truck stops, motels, or dinners that rely on truckers getting out and having a meal?”
He pointed out that 5,000 people stop at Iowa 80 everyday, how many will stop there when the trucks don’t have drivers anymore.
“This is the greatest economic transformation in the history of our country, what experts are calling the fourth industrial revolution.”
He also spoke about how beneficial the $1000 dividend would be to the economy,because most of it would stay in Iowa by people spending it right in the state.
“This is a part of our trickle up economy,” said Yang, “Most would go to daycare expenses, local non- profits, religious organizations, arts and cultural, little league sign-ups, “these are things we value the most; this is the trickle up economy from our people, our families, communities on up.” This would actually give our kids a real path forward; where you can look them in your eye and tell them you country values your country loves you, your country will invest in you.
Yang said that he had an advantage to beating President Donald Trump, because he hadn’t attacked him in the campaign. He also commented that problems did not have a political party.
“It is just economics and technology converging in unprecedented ways,” said Yang. “So I am the ideal candidate to help move the country forward because I understand what happening on the ground and what Iowans see around them every day. That is the kind of identification of the problems and solutions that Americans have been hungry for.”
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.