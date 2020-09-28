Pool consultant finds and repairs 15 leaks at Forest City Aquatic Center

You could tell that the Forest City City Council had been here before.
All they wanted to know was when the pool - finally - would be fixed.
Nearly a year after the council agreed to pay as much as $100,000 to repair significant pipe damage and leaks at the city's aquatic center, councilors on Sept. 21 heard again from pool consultant Mark Pleva, of Pleva Mechanical of Woodward, Iowa.
He did not deliver good news.
The pool had 15 leaks that required repair, the vast majority of which were stress cracks on fittings on the discharge side of the system, Pleva said.
He speculated that ground movement outside the pool's footprint may have been the culprit for some of the leaks.
Pleva told the council he filled the pool under the presumption of opening, but that it quickly became apparent it was losing about 300 gallons of water an hour.
He then went over the system several times, logged several tests, tracked down the source of each leak and fixed it.
Except for one.
"It appears we now have a leak in the gutter system," Pleva said. "I haven't seen where that leak is so we're going to fill the pool up, operate it a few days and see where we're at."
Then came the questions from councilors.
Is it the material the piping is made from? No, the piping is "substantial," Pleva said, instead suggesting it was movement itself that may have been the culprit.
Is it because the pool didn't have the proper valves to begin with? "I can't answer that," Pleva said. "The line coming back from the slide was shattered and it was outside the lines of the pool. I've had that happen before ... but in all honesty, I can't answer that."
Is the pool simply old? For the age of the pool what would be a typical amount to lose? "Take age out of the equation. That pool should last 30 years easy," Pleva said. He noted a pool generally loses a gallon of water every time someone enters or leaves it, without adding in that Forest City's aquatic center also has zero-depth entry and slides.
But with all the leaks save one repaired, Pleva told the council the wisest course of action is to see how much water the gutter leak is spilling and then report back to see if it's a number with which the council can live.
Pleva said he'd also "change his approach" with this pool. After its "tight," he'll drain it and set up a process to winterize it.
"I'm going to kiss every part of it to make sure it's right," he said.
Jaci Smith is the North Iowa Editor for Lee Enterprises. Follow her on Twitter at @IowaJaci. Reach her at Jaci.Smith@lee.net.
