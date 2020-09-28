Pool consultant finds and repairs 15 leaks at Forest City Aquatic Center

Then came the questions from councilors.

Is it the material the piping is made from? No, the piping is "substantial," Pleva said, instead suggesting it was movement itself that may have been the culprit.

Is it because the pool didn't have the proper valves to begin with? "I can't answer that," Pleva said. "The line coming back from the slide was shattered and it was outside the lines of the pool. I've had that happen before ... but in all honesty, I can't answer that."

Is the pool simply old? For the age of the pool what would be a typical amount to lose? "Take age out of the equation. That pool should last 30 years easy," Pleva said. He noted a pool generally loses a gallon of water every time someone enters or leaves it, without adding in that Forest City's aquatic center also has zero-depth entry and slides.

But with all the leaks save one repaired, Pleva told the council the wisest course of action is to see how much water the gutter leak is spilling and then report back to see if it's a number with which the council can live.

Pleva said he'd also "change his approach" with this pool. After its "tight," he'll drain it and set up a process to winterize it.

"I'm going to kiss every part of it to make sure it's right," he said.

