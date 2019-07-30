On Monday, July 15, Friends of Pilot Knob was presented with an AED from Iowa Heart Center Foundation. The AED will be at the Pilot Knob State Park campground.
Laura Jackman presented the group with an AED and also educated staff and volunteers in the use of the AED.
Also on Monday, the Friends of Pilot Knob was presented with $1,000 grant from Alliant Energy Foundation representative Rebecca Gisel.
This money was used to purchase a second AED that will be in Ranger Strauser’s vehicle.
