Pandemic doesn't dissuade in-person voting in Forest City

The Forest City Ward II Precinct reported nearly double the number of 2016 voters by mid-day on November 3, 2020, according to poll workers. Pastor Doug Snyder noted that he was a first-time poll worker this year, stating that an elderly friend and his parents, as well as many others, have recently retired from their years of service as polling staffers. He stated that the local electorate, across all dynamics, is highly motivated to vote in person this year despite of the pandemic. He also cited an increase in first-time voters.