Pandemic doesn't dissuade in-person voting in Forest City

The Forest City Ward II Precinct reported nearly double the number of 2016 voters by mid-day on November 3, 2020, according to poll workers. Pastor Doug Snyder noted that he was a first-time poll worker this year, stating that an elderly friend and his parents, as well as many others, have recently retired from their years of service as polling staffers. He stated that the local electorate, across all dynamics, is highly motivated to vote in person this year despite of the pandemic. He also cited an increase in first-time voters.
Fifteen-year Forest City resident Keith Gatton said it is a civic duty to vote and noted that everyone should vote.
“Covid-19 has had no impact on voter turnout here and more people are voting anyway,” Gatton stated.
Max Drebenstedt, Joe Halverson, and Morgan Dostal stated that their fellow Waldorf University students were voting in large numbers and expressed that voting is the right thing to do. Dostal said the pandemic is not stopping students from voting.
Blake Christopher identified himself as a first-time voter motivated by current events in Iowa and the United States.
